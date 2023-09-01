My quest to lead NPP is borne out of a dream I had years ago – Addai-Nimoh

Addai-Nimoh

Flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Francis Addai-Nimoh, has made a shocking revelation that his quest to lead the party in the 2024 general elections is borne out of a dream he had years ago.

The presidential aspirant, who polled only nine votes to tie with Mr. Boakye Agyarko in the fifth position during the Special Delegates Conference of the party held on Saturday, August 26, 2023, said he will keep pushing till he achieves his dream.



The two-time flagbearer hopeful made the revelations on Accra-based Citi TV’s current affairs programme, Face to Face.



Addai-Nimoh, who is contesting the flagbearership position for the second time to lead the NPP, has served the party in various capacities, including as a former Member of Parliament for the Mampong Constituency in the Ashanti Region. He believes he still has a chance to lead the party come the November 4 elections.



“It is an open process and every card-bearing member in good standing, and if you assess yourself and believe that you have the conviction, can convince yourself, and have the courage to provide quality leadership to the New Patriotic Party (NPP), I will always encourage you to contest to lead the party.

“I have my conviction and I have my ambition, and in the same manner, the other nine aspirants had their ambitions, and I don’t know when somebody had his dream of leading the party, but I have had my dream for many years, and so I am pushing it and I am going ahead with it,” he said.



The former Mampong lawmaker further criticised the media and polling agencies for giving priority to some aspirants and writing off others, leading to the Special Delegates Conference.



“Some of us were rubbished that we were not going to make anything, and that is one thing I will criticise the media for. And because we may not know the outcome of elections, we have to give a chance to everybody in the race.



“Global InfoAnalytics did a poll, and some of us were given zeros. Though some of us had zeros in some places, there could be other reasons, but the point is that we want five people who will go into the main contest, so let us know that, that is the objective of the exercise,” he retorted.