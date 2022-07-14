My recent tour not towards leading NDC in 2028 – Totobi Quakyi

Former Minister for National Security, Kofi Totobi Quakyi

A former Minister for National Security, Kofi Totobi Quakyi has rubbished claim that his recent grassroots participation is towards positioning himself to lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2028.

The leading member of the NDC said he has been engaging with party activists and support groups across parts of Western and Greater Accra regions, but was quick to add that such speculation is what he would describe as “an inverted pyramid of piffle.”



“Strangely, I am hearing whispering in some quarters that my recent publicized activities may be a signal of lacing my boots for 2028 or whichever,” he stated.



“There can be nothing like that, fellow Comrades.”



“I have throughout the years, been making similar rounds, albeit on the quiet. I still prefer that. But publicizing these activities from time to time encourages the base and hopefully spur others into action,” he explained in a statement.



The former Minister for Information also sees his activism as a tool to help project the 2020 presidential candidate for the party, John Mahama.



“I am focused entirely on contributing my widow’s mite to the victory of the NDC and John Mahama, our presumptive flag bearer in the coming election. I trust him to provide the type of far-sighted leadership and reassuring Presidency the nation is yearning for,” he stated.

Pointing to his future in 2028, the NDC stalwart emphasised that, “In 2028, I’ll be available, but ONLY for hire as a consultant to any Presidential hopeful deserving of my expertise. The service will be free of charge"



Challenges



Mr Quakyi also observed that the current situation in the country means the NDC ought to work hard and win the hearts of Ghanaians ahead of the 2024 polls.



“For now, comrades and friends in the NDC, let it all be about 2024. Let’s get to work together for a decisive win…We must not let ourselves down. Ghanaians are looking up to us. Let us be deserving of the moment,” he urged members.



The grassroots activism, the former minister indicated has “been worth the time” especially as it offered him the opportunity to know the challenges of the party at the base.



Although he did not go into details, Mr. Quakyi said, “There are organizational and logistical challenges, but there’s no mistaking the enthusiasm and commitment on the ground. I’m happy to continue to contribute to efforts to rally the base.”