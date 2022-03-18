My roads are bad but we won’t pass E-Levy – Nkoranza North MP to Roads Minister

Roads Minister, Kwesi Amoako-Attah

The Member of Parliament for Nkoranza North, Mr. Joseph Kwasi Mensah has expressed worry over the unmotorable roads in his constituency.

The freshman MP said most of the roads that are dilapidated ought to have been in good shape currently because the erstwhile Mahama administration had begun constructing the feeder and urban roads until the NDC left power in 2016.



Speaking to Piesie Okrah on Dwaboase on TV XYZ, the MP noted that road works halted a few months after the Akufo-Addo administration took over power, leading to the destruction of some roads as a result of heavy rains and erosion.



“The roads are very bad but most of the contractors have left the site because of the lack of funds,” he said.



Efforts



The MP indicated that he had sought to get the government to pay attention to the roads in his area mainly because most of them did not require excessive work to be motorable but his efforts have hit the rocks.

Two weeks ago, Mr. Mensah asked the Minister for Roads and Highways, Mr. Kwesi Amoako-Attah when the contractors working on some roads, who have abandoned site, will resume work.



The said roads are: the Busunya Town roads; Busunya – Dromankese – Dinkra; Busunya – Boabeng; the Tankor – Fiema and the Busunya – Bomiri –Bonte roads.



Again, he filed a question to the sector minister to know when the Manso – Pinihin, Sikaa – Asekye and Tom – Fiaso roads will be constructed to ease transportation challenges for the people of Nkoranza North Constituency.



The roads he listed are the Dromankese Town roads; Tom – Nkoranza; Fiema – Bonte and the Bodom Konkrompe roads.



The Fiema – Ameyawkrom road, the Nipahiamoa – Asuoti – Odumase –Dromankese Junction roads as well as the Manso – Saa and Konkrompe – Fiema roads, the MP said, were crucial to the economic activities of the people in his constituency.

In his response, the Minister for Roads and Highways indicated that the contracts of some contractors would be cancelled to make way for new ones to mobilise and begin construction work.



However, Mr. Mensah revealed that his interaction with some contractors who have returned to site indicated that they do not have funds to do the required work until the government pays them.



No E-Levy, No Roads



This comes after the Minister for Roads made a statement that the government would not be able to finance all roads under construction until Parliament passes the controversial E-Levy.



Speaking in Parliament following a series of questions that were posed to him concerning the construction of some roads, Amoako-Atta revealed that the government will securitise revenue to be generated from the Electronic Transactions Levy (E-levy) to raise bonds for road construction.

He stated that the government looks forward to the immediate passage of the E-levy Bill to accelerate the country’s revenue collection drive.



“The government, in its wisdom, has proposed the passage of the E-levy to bring in more revenue to build the road infrastructure of our country for all of us,” he said.



But the Nkoranza North MP has said the Minority in Parliament is more than committed to rejecting the E-Levy even at the expense of their roads.



“My roads are bad but we shall not pay the E-Levy,” he stated and explained that the tax policy would have negative effects on startups and other businesses.