12
Menu
News

My salary as a worker in Spain was more than a lecturer’s in Ghana - Spain based Ghanaian

Video Archive
Sun, 27 Mar 2022 Source: Svtv Africa, Contributor

A Ghanaian based in Spain, Abdul Aziz Seidu, has revealed that his take home as a waiter in Spain was GHC8000 which he claimed was more than that of his lecturers in the University of Ghana, Legon.

In a chat with SVTV Africa's DJ Nyaami, Aziz indicated that no one should blame the youth for migrating to the western world because such talks entice them into traveling to work abroad.

“The reason most of the youth pass through the desert and all is money. When I got here, I did not speak the language, but I got a job at a bar, and the salary was GHC8000. Why would I stay in Ghana if I make this much without a degree?” he asked.

“In Legon, the lecturers took GHC7000. So if I make that much without a degree, boys would like to travel. I don't know if they can fix the problem, but I know that is the main reason boys would move here,” he said on ‘Daily Hustle Worldwide.’

Speaking on the cost of living in Spain, Aziz confirmed that it is high. However, the amount left after his expenses may be more than a teacher’s salary in Ghana.

“Let’s say I spend half of my salary on my expenses to live cool. But half of that is Ghs4000, but my high school teacher in Ghana did not take that as salary. If I want to buy a Toyota car here, the cost is the same in Ghana. Still, a guy here will save better than someone in Ghana,” he added.

Kindly watch the full interview below.

Source: Svtv Africa, Contributor
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP Youth Organizer suspended for attacking Akufo-Addo
Odoi, Afena-Gyan, others perform initiation dance
Video of Akufo-Addo abolishing purchase of V8 cars for government officials in 2017 surfaces
How Otto Addo convinced Jose Mourinho on the use of Felix Afena-Gyan
How a doctor sacrificed his dreams to start all over because of love
Thomas Partey meets his look-alike
Arthur K explains how he was chased out 6 months to his graduation at UGMS
You don’t understand football – Otto Addo tells journalist
What a talent – BBC’s John Bennet praises Mohammed Kudus for performance against Nigeria
How Black Stars players were rated against the Super Eagles