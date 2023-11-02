My sitting allowance at Ghana Gas is GH¢2,600, a whole me! – Ken Agyapong discloses

Kennedy Agyapong, Assin Central MP

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirant, Kennedy Agyapong, has disclosed how much he receives from Ghana Gas in lieu of sitting allowances.

Ken, Board Chairman of the state-owned enterprise, has recently come under attack over his role as an appointee of president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who doggedly blasts the government on different fronts.



In an interview on Oyerepa TV (November 1, 2023) Ken revealed that he did not know how much the allowance was until he enquired recently following the attacks on him.



“I don’t even know how much Ghana Gas pays me, I heard Alex Tetteh, Akontombra MP saying I am Board Chair for Ghana Gas. I’m paid an allowance of 2,600 cedis,” Ken disclosed adding that sometimes the meetings are held once in three months.



“Imagine me, Kennedy Agyapong, 2,600 cedis with all the workers I have, he (Alex) should come for the role. My sitting allowance is 2,600 cedis. The funny thing is that, it was when the accusations were flying around that I went to ask the (board) secretary how much the allowance was,” he added.



The aspirant, who is also current Member of Parliament for Assin Central disclosed his desire to quit months back stating that it was but for appeals by other board members and the energy minister that he is staying on.

He announced that after the November 4 primaries, if he loses the contest, he will resign from the position.



“I have told Board members I want to resign but I will pride myself that the Board is begging me not to leave, same as NAPO,” he added.



Kennedy will contest for the flagbearership slot along with three other contenders including Dr Bawumia, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Francis-Addai-Nimoh.



The NPP has slated November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.



SARA

