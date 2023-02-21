My software removed over 60,000 ghost names from govt’s payroll – Agric minister-designate

Bryan Acheampong, the Minister-designate for Food and Agriculture

Bryan Acheampong, the Minister-designate for Food and Agriculture, has touted his capacity to transform the food and agriculture sector of Ghana.

Speaking during his vetting for the position on Monday, February 20, 2023, Bryan Acheampong said that as Food and Agriculture Minister, he will champion the vision of the government and ensure that, together with the staff at the ministry, all the targets set are attained.



He added that his ability to solve the challenges facing Ghana is evident by his creativity, which helped the country resolve the age-old problem of ghost names on the payroll of the government.



“My job principally is to ensure that the vision of government is sharpened, the objectives so set explained, and I lead a team in the ministry to attain a different much higher productivity.



“In fact, if you look at my background, I did a project at the Controller and Accountant General’s Department. It was not possible to solve this ghost names problem; it has bedeviled this country for so many years.



“In the last 8 years, my software has removed about 60,000 people (ghost names) from the payroll. Before we started it looked impossible but we studied the problem, we designed a solution and we implemented it with the same people at Accountant General Department and we achieved the results,” he said.

He reiterated that just like he helped solve the problem of ghost names on the government’s payroll, he will work with the same public servants at the Ministry of Agriculture to find solutions to the problems in the sector.



Watch Bryan Acheampong's remarks in the video below:







