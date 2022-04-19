0
My son’s death spoils everything – Dag Heward-Mills

Tue, 19 Apr 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The founder and presiding Bishop of the Lighthouse Group of Churches (UD-OLGC), Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, has said the death of his son, David, has created a “funny environment.”

Bishop Heward-Mills made the comments on Sunday, 17 April 2022, while delivering a sermon titled: ‘The grave is not the end.’

“My son David just passed away. It spoils everything. You ask me am I sad? If you had a son who died, will you be sad? You should ask yourself that question.

“It spoils everything. It brings a funny environment and it makes nonsense of everything. We always try to wish it further and further away but that is how it is,” Bishop Heward-Mills.

Dr. David Heward-Mills died in the United States after a short illness.

He was 31.

“It is with deep regret and great sorrow that we announce the sudden passing away of David Heward-Mills, after a short illness. David was the first son of our Founder and Presiding Bishop.”

“We, also as a church, are heartbroken, however, we stand with our leader and his family and believe that God will comfort and see us through this very difficult season,” a circular issued to members of the church said.

“Please respect their privacy during this difficult time. Funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course,” the circular added.

David Heward-Mills was a Research Physician at Shriners Hospitals for Children in Galveston.

