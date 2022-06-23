My son worked as a security guard and a cleaner to be disciplined – McDan

CEO of McDan shipping company, Daniel McKorley

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the McDan Shipping Company Dr. Daniel McKorley, has disclosed that in order to instil empathy and discipline in his first son, he made him start work as a Security Guard.

He wanted his son to understand the rudiments of serving and therefore had to make him start from the lowest to the highest rank in the company.



From a Security Guard, his son, he says, was promoted to be a cleaner and moved through all the ranks until he got to where he is.



McDan was speaking on Accra-based Joy Prime when he made this known.

He believes that instilling discipline in children should not be the macho type but rather give them the understanding of why they need to be disciplined.



"My son, for instance, was supposed to go to the university, but I said he should sit at home for one year. I told him to go and start work in my company as a security guard. He saw the trend of learning how to be disciplined. I always teach my children how to serve because they are sports personalities, and all of them play tennis.



"The boys play football. He started work in my company as a Security guard; he moved as a cleaner. Right now, he is a big boy. So for me, teaching discipline is not the macho type of discipline but the soft skill discipline. I have ten kids, and I never say stop twice because the second stop, you'll receive some lashes. It worked for me; it might not work for somebody else."