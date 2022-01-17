My step-father not responsible for my pregnancy – Girl makes U-turn

Police are on a manhunt for the girl's step father

A girl at Kwahu Nsabaah in the Kwahu West Municipal Assembly who alleged her step-father had impregnated her has made a shocking revelation that the man Issaka is not responsible for the pregnancy.

According to her, there was little pressure on her during the interrogation at the palace when youth in the area were agitating over the issue hence she lied.



She added that the stepfather has once threatened to sack her from the house should she fail to reveal who was behind the pregnancy.



Despite the inconsistency over her point raised, she claimed on Agoo FM morning show in an interview with Obaahemaa Yaa Mirekua that, the man responsible for the pregnancy is currently nowhere to be found saying “we met at a program some time ago and that was the only day we had sexual intercourse which led to the pregnancy. I don’t know his name but I can identify him whenever we meet.”

The Nkawkaw Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit of the Ghana Police Service is on a manhunt for Mohammed Issaka. He is reported to have raped and impregnated his stepdaughter.



Meanwhile, both the mother and the girl have expressed worry over the issue and want the general public to disregard the news.



The Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh has said the “Nkawkaw DOVVSU is investigating a case of defilement and incest involving Mohammed Issaka, 35, of Kwahu Nsabaah. He is reported to have raped his stepdaughter and had sex with 2 other biological daughters. The police are currently on a manhunt for the suspect, while the victims are being sought to assist the police in the investigation. We are appealing to residents in and around Kwahu Nsabaa to volunteer vital information that could lead to the arrest of Mohammed Issaka to assist the police in investigations."