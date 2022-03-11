My suspension from NPP was orchestrated by ‘ghosts’ – Kwabena Agyepong

Kennedy Agyepong, former NPP General Secretary

Engineer Kwabena Agyepong has opened up about issues that led to his suspension as a member of the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP).

Kwabena Agyepong, Paul Afoko and Sammy Crabbe who were National Executives of the NPP were suspended indefinitely ahead of the 2016 general elections.



The reasons given for the disciplinary action was that they were working against the then-candidate of the party Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Several petitions were written to the party’s hierarchy for their removal over anti-party activities.



But in an interview with Accra-based Joy News, Kwabena Agyepong disclosed that people who petitioned for his removal were faceless; an indication that it was orchestrated by people who saw him as a threat.



“It was unfortunate, you talk about confusion and all that. I didn’t instigate any confusion at all in our party. I think there were people who felt that I was trying to remove the carpet from under their feet.

"I was disappointed that people couldn’t stand up and … In fact those who petitioned against me, where are they? They were never there,” he said.



On whether his removal from office was orchestrated internally he agreed saying “of course let’s call a spade a spade”.



Kwabena Agyepong after several years of being out of active party business was readmitted into the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2020 election that saw Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo win his second bid to lead Ghana.



After several appeals, the National Executive Committee (NEC) on May 11, 2021, reinstated Kwabena Agyepong’s membership in the NPP.