My tutors asked if I was a wee smoker – Inusah Fuseini recounts his teaching journey

Alhaji Inusah Fuseini

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale Central, Alhaji Inusah Fuseini has been recounting his journey to becoming a professional teacher which started at the then Bagabaga Training College.

He revealed that it was his desire to pursue his Sixth Form education but the circumstances at the time were not favourable so he had to settle on attending the Training College in Tamale.



“I insisted that I must go to Sixth Form. There was a teacher by our house Ebenezer Adam, he was an old teacher…one day he called me and said, while you are sitting down for your father to negotiate for you to go to TAMASCO or GHANASCO or whatever, why don’t you try Training College. You can still be who you are, you can still go to your university. I went I bought the forms on admission to Bagabaga Training College on the day they were conducting the interviews”, he revealed in an interview with Motion TV monitored by MyNewsGh.com.

According to him, he completed the application forms the same day and got them endorsed by a Catholic Priest after which he submitted them and was interviewed the same day.



“There was once upon a time a Catholic Priest who was at TAMASCO called Father Michael. Father Michael was the person who endorsed my forms then I took it to the administration, the same administration which is still in existence today. They looked at it and wondered why I delayed before applying to come to training college but said BATCO was not my first option. I knew they will take me after the interview because I had gotten six credits including English and Mathematics. I came out of the interview and they followed up and met one Simon; they asked him whether I was a wee smoker when I was in Secondary School. Simon said I didn’t even smoke cigarettes. Simon too became a teacher but he went to BOSCOS”, he revealed.