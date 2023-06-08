Head of Corporate Communications at Ghana National Gas Company, Ernest Owusu Bempah

The Head of Corporate Communications at Ghana National Gas Company, Ernest Owusu Bempah, has voiced his concerns about the reason former President John Dramani Mahama is seeking to return to be President again after alleged economic mismanagement.

He raised this concern while speaking on TV3’s New Day.



According to him, the thought of having the former president contest to be the country’s next president scares him, citing his past track record and alleged economic mismanagement of his previous tenure does not qualify him to run for elections again.



"Anytime I wake up in the morning and I see Mahama talking about coming back, I am scared. In fact, I don't know the right word to use," he stated.



Referring to a passage from Mahama's book, "My First Coup d'état, page 66, Owusu Bempah claimed that the former president himself acknowledged the presence of ‘danger’ surrounding his life decisions.



“That’s why in my article, quoting his own book that he wrote [My first coup de ’tat] page 66, go and read. A man wrote in his own book and say that ‘danger legs around any life decision he’s taken” he added.



Bempah accused former President Mahama of being responsible for the power crisis, commonly known as 'dumsor,' which subsequently led to the death of his uncle.

"He plunged this country into 'dumsor' for 5 years, you and I were there. My uncle died of a heart attack because of Mahama's recklessness," alleged.



The former President, John Dramani Mahama is seeking to capture power for the NDC and lead the country in the 2024 general election.





Anytime I wake up in the morning and I see Mahama talking about coming back, I am scared. My uncle died of heart attack because of Mahama's recklessness - Owusu Bempah.#TV3NewDay pic.twitter.com/xN3zWv86IS — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) June 8, 2023

Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb







To advertise with GhanaWeb







NW/OGB