1
Menu
News

‘My uncle died of heart attack because of Mahama's recklessness’ - Owusu Bempah

Ernest Owusu Bempah Ghana Gas KOA 1413 Head of Corporate Communications at Ghana National Gas Company, Ernest Owusu Bempah

Thu, 8 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Head of Corporate Communications at Ghana National Gas Company, Ernest Owusu Bempah, has voiced his concerns about the reason former President John Dramani Mahama is seeking to return to be President again after alleged economic mismanagement.

He raised this concern while speaking on TV3’s New Day.

According to him, the thought of having the former president contest to be the country’s next president scares him, citing his past track record and alleged economic mismanagement of his previous tenure does not qualify him to run for elections again.

"Anytime I wake up in the morning and I see Mahama talking about coming back, I am scared. In fact, I don't know the right word to use," he stated.

Referring to a passage from Mahama's book, "My First Coup d'état, page 66, Owusu Bempah claimed that the former president himself acknowledged the presence of ‘danger’ surrounding his life decisions.

“That’s why in my article, quoting his own book that he wrote [My first coup de ’tat] page 66, go and read. A man wrote in his own book and say that ‘danger legs around any life decision he’s taken” he added.

Bempah accused former President Mahama of being responsible for the power crisis, commonly known as 'dumsor,' which subsequently led to the death of his uncle.

"He plunged this country into 'dumsor' for 5 years, you and I were there. My uncle died of a heart attack because of Mahama's recklessness," alleged.

The former President, John Dramani Mahama is seeking to capture power for the NDC and lead the country in the 2024 general election.



Also, watch the latest episode of GhanaWeb Election Desk on GhanaWeb TV below:



Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb



To advertise with GhanaWeb



NW/OGB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Frimpong-Boateng fires back at OSP
Prof Frimpong-Boateng gives full account about his arrest
Opambour 'challenges' Agyinasare
Ghanaian in murder-suicide case in USA identified as Asanteman chief
I was sacked from presidency less than 48 hours after Mills’ death - Anyidoho
Social media users slam EC’s response to Sammy Gyamfi, NDC
EC responds to Sammy Gyamfi's second Assin North statement
Assin North by-election: Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu hits Ato Forson
CJ nominee: Joe Wise confirms consensus position
Kwaku Azar speaks on Gyakye Quayson ruling