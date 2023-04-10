2
Menu
News

My victory will give NPP no room to operate in Keta—Dr Djokoto

Polio Volta VR DDH In Charge Of Public Health Dr Kwesi Djokoto Dr. Senanu Kwasi Djokoto, a Parliamentary hopeful, Keta

Mon, 10 Apr 2023 Source: GNA

Dr. Senanu Kwasi Djokoto, a parliamentary primaries candidate for Keta in the Volta Region has pledged to bring unity and development to Keta when given the nod.

Dr. Djokoto, who is a former Constituency Chairman for the area, said there were loopholes in the party that needed urgent attention to enable them to face the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 general elections.

He told Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview, “I am highly optimistic that for what l have done and still doing for the party, l have a greater assurance from delegates to give me 90 percent of their votes to enable me to move Keta to next the level of development.”

Dr. Djokoto, who is also the acting Volta Regional Director of Health, disclosed that Keta continued to lack several developmental projects, which contributed to youth unemployment in the area and some moving out to other places for greener pastures.

“You need to put your people first and address their needs before any other equally important issues. Keta is the big hub of the NDC, and we must make sure we keep that standard,” he said.

Dr Djokoto promised to solve some key challenges facing the constituents in the area which included, health, job creation, infrastructure, education, sports, tourism, among others if given the slot.

He urged all delegates to keep calm and rally behind him since he would not disappoint them.

Dr Djokoto is among five other parliamentary aspirants cleared after vetting to contest the Keta Parliamentary seat.

The NDC has set Saturday, May 13 for their Presidential and Parliamentary primaries across the country to elect their flagbearer and parliamentary candidates for the 2024 general elections.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha
Related Articles: