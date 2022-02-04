My whole family loves you – US President to Nduom's neurosurgeon son Edjah

US President Joe Biden interacting with Dr Edjah Nduom

US President Joe Biden has commended Dr Edjah Nduom, son of Ghanaian businessman and politician Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom, for his contribution to his (Biden's) eldest son’s cancer treatment.

“See that doctor on the end there. That’s the man who spent 18 months trying to save our son’s life. Doctor, I love you. The whole family loves you,” the US President said at the relaunch of the Cancer Moonshot Initiative at the White House on Wednesday, 2 February 2022.



Mr Biden expressed his gratitude to Dr Nduom for his contribution toward the treatment of cancer patients across the US.



Dr Nduom had treated Beau, President Biden’s son, for aggressive brain cancer, Glioblastoma.



Beau, however, died at 46.



The US President entreated everyone to help in the fight against cancer.

“Every one of you has a story. And our message today is this: we can do this. I promise you we can do this for all those we lost. All those we miss”.



“We can end cancer as we know it,” Mr Biden noted.



An Associate Professor in the Department of Neurosurgery at Emory University School of Medicine in the US, Dr Nduom’s clinical speciality is the surgical management of brain and spinal cord tumours.



He is Co-Founder and Diasporan Representative of the Society for Neuro-Oncology Sub-Saharan Africa; International Outreach Committee Co-Chair of the Society for Neuro-Oncology; Membership Director of the Joint Tumor Section of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons and Congress of Neurological Surgeons; and Member of the Board of Directors of the National Brain Tumor Society.