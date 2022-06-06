4
My wish is that God grants him his heart's desires – Yaw Adutwum on Bawumia

Mon, 6 Jun 2022 Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Bosomtwe Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, has subtly endorsed Vice-President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia’s presidential ambition on the ticket of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to the lawmaker who is also the Minister of Education, the vice president has exhibited commitment and loyalty, therefore, he prays God answers his prayer request by granting him his heart’s desire.

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum made the statement at a sod-cutting ceremony Monday, June 6, 2022, at Abrankese in the Ashanti region, for the commencement of Phase 1 of the 32 state-of-the-art Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) centres.

“Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is someone who has shown loyalty and commitment to the President and the New Patriotic. He has served Africa and Ghana well and shown that he is a competent and visionary leader.

“My only wish is that God grants him his heart desires and when it is time, myself, Nananom (chiefs) and the Bosomtwe constituency will support him to realise that dream. He is a good man and we will support him to succeed and achieve whatever that is his heart’s desire,” he said.

The ruling NPP is expected to elect its presidential candidate for the 2024 general election later this year.

Meanwhile, many have tipped Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and the Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyeremanten as the front runners for the race.

