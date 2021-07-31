Myron Boadu left out of AZ Alkmaar team after being spotted at OGC Nice

Forward, Myron Boadu

Dutch-born Ghanaian forward Myron Boadu has been left out of AZ Alkmaar's pre-season team after he was spotted with agent Mino Riola at the premises of French club OGC Nice.

The attacker is reportedly interested in a move to France and after his pictures popped up online in Nice, manager Peter Jansen omitted him from his squad.



Boadu was seen with PSV's Mohammed Ihatteren and their agent.



“We don't have to play hide and seek here. Everyone has the picture," said Jansen.

"Photos of his trip to France. He has other things on his mind now. Then I protect such a man and keep him out of the team today," he added. “Was the club aware of his trip? You will have to ask technical director Max Huiberts that. I do not know. I have my opinion about it, I'll keep it to myself."



“It was there. Today he was with us. It's not disciplinary or anything. He's had a lot of distractions, so I'm going to protect a man like that. This way you ensure that he can train and work in peace for the next moment. And then it becomes clear whether that next moment is with us or somewhere else. I don't have a crystal ball."