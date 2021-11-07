Mzvee, Tiwa Savage’s ‘Coming Home’ hits 1 million views

The video for MzVee’s latest smash hit record ‘Coming Home’ featuring Nigeria’s Tiwa Savage has surpassed one million views on video-sharing platform YouTube.

The love-themed song reached the feat just after a month it was premiered on October 7.



‘Coming Home’, highlights the processes involved in settling down with a partner within the African setting.



The song rides on a beautifully crafted melodic afrobeat rhythm aiding the two female voices to appreciate the perfectly written lyrics.



The song which was sung in both Pidgin and English was produced by Kizzy Beats and visuals directed by Andy Madjitey.

MzVee opens the song with a line, assuring her lover, as she sang ‘ I go like spend my life with somebody like you...give me the ring I will collect...Mama I’m coming home, tell Papa am coming home...Take my hand and carry me go”



The ‘InVEEncible’ album composer recently partnered with global music channel Trace TV to jointly release the music video for her song ‘You Alone’ fourth single off the InVEEncible’ album.



