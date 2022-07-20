N/R: 16 injured in accident on Tamale-Yendi road

Metro Mass Transit bus involved in an accident

A Tamale-bound Metro Mass Transit bus has been involved in an accident at Kpalkori on the Tamale-Yendi road in the Northern Region, leaving 16 passengers injured.

The accident occurred on Tuesday, 19 July 2022.



The 16, including two children, are currently receiving treatment at the Tamale Teaching hospital.



Meanwhile, 10 others, who sustained minor injuries have been treated and discharged.

According to the passengers, the driver of the bus which had about 67 passengers onboard, at the time of the incident is reported to have lost control of the vehicle after he fell asleep behind the steering wheel.



The bus subsequently crashed into a bridge, somersaulting into a ditch at Kpalkori on the Yendi-Tamale road.