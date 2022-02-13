N/R: Four injured as Police fire shots to quell riot in Lamashegu

Police have heightened their presence in the area

Four persons including a minor from Lamashegu in Tamale in the Northern Region have sustained various degrees of gunshots wounds Sunday afternoon following a misunderstanding between police and a cross-section of the youth.

The incident took place after a police officer allegedly shot a young man who was driving an unregistered car and refused to stop after several attempts by the said officer to stop him.



The supposed driver then sped to the Lamashegu Chief’s Palace but the police followed him there and shot the guy in the abdomen.



The youth of the area on hearing the news besieged the Lamashegu police station and began to pelt stones at the police officers on duty. The police on duty called for backup which resulted in some sporadic shooting.



Three other person’s including a minor were hit by bullets and are all receiving treatment at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

Military personnel have since been deployed to the Lamashegu community to restore calm.



Meanwhile, the Chief of Lamashegu, Naa Ziblim Abdulai, has called for calm in the Lamashegu community.



Speaking exclusively to TV3, the Chief insists the act of the police officer who shot a young man over an unregistered vehicle must be made to face the full rigors of the law.



“What the police officer did is a disrespect to the highest level. I feel disrespected and though the police have since apologized, I want him to face the law. For my subjects, I call on them to remain resolute as we address the issue”, he said.