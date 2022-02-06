N/R: Hoteliers to make indigenous dishes number one on menu

File Photo

The Northern Regional Director of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Hakeem Ismael, has urged hoteliers in the region to serve local dishes, not only promote them but enhance agricultural production and job creation in the region.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in Tamale on ways to promote tourism in the region, Hakeem Ismael, said the region abounds in tourism potential and there is the need for skilled personnel to promote and market them globally.

He, therefore, called on stakeholders, including government agencies and the media, to invest time and resources in educating the public and foreigners about the various components of the tourism industry in the region.