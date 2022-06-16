0
Menu
News

N/R: Police arrest National Service personnel for duping job seekers

Arrested Handcuffed File Photo

Thu, 16 Jun 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Police in the Northern Region have arrested a National Service personnel at Yendi Senior High School, Ziblim Abdul Latif, for allegedly duping some job seekers in the region and issuing them fake appointments and posting letters from the Ghana Education Service.

The suspect is said to have charged unsuspecting victims between GHC5,000 and GHC9,000 forging the signatures of the Northern Regional Director of Education as well as the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service.

Police in the region are conducting further investigation into the matter.

The Northern Regional Director of Education, Dr. Peter Attafuah, told GBC News in an interview, that, ‘fake recruitments are widespread in the region and warned the public to be circumspect.

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
‘Go to Metro TV’ – Council of State to applicant asking for info on Togbe Afede
Privileges Committee summon Adwoa Safo after failing to reach her
Sam George narrates how young men are feeding amid high cost of living
Updated Board of Trustees without Mensa Otabil
Airport Christmas tree saga: Adom-Otchere replies to critics
Islamic SHS shooting: Commander removed, 2 Senior Officers interdicted
Adom-Otchere tackles Dafeamekpor
Fraud victims chase MP over alleged GH¢800,000 job scam
Mensa Otabil no longer member of NCBT– Ablakwa
I lied against Mahama in 2016 - Captain Smart admits