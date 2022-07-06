0
N/R: Schools deserted as strike by Teacher Unions take effect

Wed, 6 Jul 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Some pupils in the Northern Regional capital, Tamale have appealed to government and striking teachers in the country to resolve their differences quickly to prevent a catastrophe in the upcoming Basic Education Certificate Examination, BECE.

Already, performance in the BECE in the Region has been a major source of worry for stakeholders as the region’s performance falls below the national average.

The BECE is the determining factor for entry into Senior High Schools for pupils in the country, any action that will negatively affect this should not be tolerated.

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer of the Conference of Heads of Basic Schools, Ampomah Kojo Bismark, told the media, that there is a plan to address the concerns of candidates.

