N/R: Soldier, 4 others busted for armed robbery; uniforms, guns retrieved

The five accused were arrested in connection with a reported highway robbery

The Buipe Highway Patrol team of the Ghana Police Service have arrested a Burma Camp Military man leading a gang of 5 after a victim reported the snatching of his 2012 Toyota Camry vehicle in Tamale.

After being alerted of the robbery, the Buipe highway patrol team on duty at Sawaba Police checkpoint on Buipe-Tamale highway intercepted and arrested occupants of two vehicles with registration number AS8445-19 and GX6923-20 with the military man and his accomplices on board.



The 5 arrested included Mohammed Mustapha Burma Camp DI 3, Ibrahim Issah from Accra, a phone repairer Vivor Christopher, Benyamin Agyei, a mobile money vendor also from Accra and Seyram Addo aged a Plumber from Danfa Madina.



According to Police siterep sighted by MyNewsGh.com, a search conducted on them found 13 assorted mobile phones, a foreign falcon Pistol loaded with 9mm ammunition, a wallet containing a bunch of keys together with two handcuffs key, two Voter’s ID Cards, Melcom card, Access Bank card and cash the sum of Ghc21.20p.

Also, police retrieved Military uniforms, Police Ballistic helmet and police uniforms



The owner of the Toyota Camry vehicle identified the vehicle GX6923-20as belonging to him as was taken from him at gunpoint and other items at his residence at Banvim-Jonshegu a suburb of Tamale.



The suspects are being charged and processed for court.