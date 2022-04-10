N/R: Suspected armed robbers kill 2 at Mamadukoraa

Sun, 10 Apr 2022 Source: classfmonline.com
Some suspected armed robbers have killed two persons at Mamadukoraa, a farming community in the Bole District of the Northern Region.
The incident is reported to have occurred on Saturday, 9 April 2022.
The two, Dibuone Akua and Mr Yaw were killed when the armed robbers invaded the community.
The robbers who were armed robbed the entire Mamadukoraa community, according to eyewitnesses.
There has been an upsurge in robbery incidents in the Sawla and Bole communities recently.
This has also led to the loss of lives.
The Bole Police, have since begun investigations into the matter.
