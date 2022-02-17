NABCO Demo: Bawumia tasked to break his silence

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia

Trainees of the National Builders Corps (NABO) programme have urged Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia to speak about their employment status.



According to the trainees, the vice president stated that NABCO was a part of a plan to develop Ghana, but has since been silent on the latest developments.

“Ladies and gentleman, let me put all of this in a broader context because what the government of Nana Akufo Addo is doing with NABCO is just one piece of a greater jigsaw that we are putting together for the transformation of Ghana as a whole,” Mynewsgh.com quoted Dr Bawumia.



He is reported to have said that at the closing ceremony of the NABCO First Anniversary Celebration.



One of the placards displayed at the demonstration, read "Vice president break the silence on NABCO employment."



Also, the trainees indicated that they were told to remain at post, as measures were being taken to get them permanent employment.



“Following a high-level stakeholder meeting with the lead NABCO module implementation partners (MIPs) led by the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia all NABCO trainees are to remain at post.

“In line with the exit preparation after your three (3) years on the scheme, all NABCO trainees will remain at post pending permanent arrangements,” the notice to trainees dated November 15, 2021, said.



Scores of trainees of the Nation Builders’ Corps programme are on the street demonstrating the inability of the government to offer them permanent employment.



In addition to the demand for permanent employment, the trainees will also be seeking the payment of arrears owed them, ranging from four to eight months.








