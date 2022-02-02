NABCO has ended, support E-levy to help with job creation - Afenyo-Markin

Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin

Deputy Majority leader, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin has reiterated government’s plan to use revenue accrued from the controversial Electronic Transaction levy (E-levy) to support entrepreneurship in the private sector.



Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta speaking to GraphicOnline said part of the E-levy revenue will be used to finance the GH₵10 billion YouStart initiative which aims to create 1million jobs in the next three years.



"The YouStart programme expects to get a billion cedis each year from the government taxes and then two billion from our development partners and financial institutions and another five billion from the banks. So, it's really imperative that we pass the E-Levy bill so that we will resource the appropriation to enable us to do this” he said.

Speaking on the GTV Breakfast Show on Monday January 31, Alexander Afenyo-Markin mentioned that the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) programme, which is a government initiative to address graduate unemployment, has ended and there was the need to roll out a new programme to combat unemployment.



He indicated that since government cannot employ all graduates under current circumstances, there is the need to fall on the private sector to absorb the rest.



The Effutu MP said the E-levy will address the unemployment situation together with fixing roads in the country.



“This E-levy has become necessary for two things which I have already mentioned. For the avoidance of doubt and at the risk of being repetitive, I dare repeat them. One…are roads which is a major challenge to all of us…the youth unemployment…many of the youth [are unemployed]. You see NABCO has come to an end. Some trainees are owed five months…they are concerned. Government cannot take all the graduates into the public sector. It is not possible. Government is saying we are introducing this [E-levy] to support the private sector,” he said.

It will be recalled that the Chieftaincy Ministry had flip-flopped on whether or not NABCO trainees were at post.



In a first letter, the ministry directed that the trainees be relieved of their duties as their program had come to an end.



However, a subsequent letter addressed to the registrars and signed by the Chief Director of the Ministry, Mr Benjamin Afful, the ministry asked that the content of the initial letter be disregarded.



"You are hereby informed that the ministry has not taken any decision in relation to the retention or otherwise of NABCO trainees, and as you are aware, it is a government policy that NABCO trainees having gained some level of experience be given the opportunity for placement as part of the exit plan.



"Kindly disregard the letter being circulated," the letter dated January 26, 2022, read.