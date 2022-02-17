NABCO protesters won’t be victimized, they’ll be paid – Greater Accra Regional Coordinator

NABCO personnel's protest

The Greater Accra Regional Coordinator of the Nations Builders Corps (NABCO), Alhaji Baba, has assured that trainees will be paid their locked-up stipends.

He said the process to pay them has commenced.



Some personnel of NABCO hit the streets of Accra to protest against the nonpayment of their stipends by the government



They are owed four months' salary arrears but according to them, the government has failed to pay them hence the protest.

Speaking to journalists after receiving their petition, Alhaji Baba said “We will not victimize anybody, we are colleagues and therefore it is in their best interest.



“Whiles we can streamline the system those who are currently gainfully employed are removed from the system then payment will commence earnestly and they will be paid. We have just started the headcount and it is ongoing.”