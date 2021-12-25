NABCO tops twitter trends, beneficiaries demand payment of arrears

some NABCO beneficiaries

NABCO beneficiaries demand payment of arrears

Over 49,000 trainees have been absorbed, says Akufo-Addo



Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo launched the NABCo initiative in 2018



The Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) beneficiaries have taken to Twitter to demand payment of their 4 months arrears owed them by government.



The beneficiaries are demanding that government pay them to enable them to support themselves during this yuletide.



These demands have caused #NABCO to top trends as number one in Ghana.

Some beneficiaries who took to Twitter wrote, “We don't know the kind wrong we did as nabco interns to deserve this kind of treatment in our mother land. Hmmn There's nothing more painful than when it's at the end of the year and you cannot get your old parents a small bag of rice. What a shame it is.” YawNabco tweeted.



“NABCO personnel, Christmas Christmas tree fa wo B3n Cat face with tears of joyCat face with tears of joyCat face with tears of joy, 4 months you haven’t been paid how to u even call home House with garden” Naturewaa added.



“You didn't pay NABCO personnels. How do you feel when you and your family are enjoying the Christmas whilst they languish in pain Mr. President?”



Meanwhile, beneficiaries of the Nation Builders’ Corps (NABCO) introduced in 2018 have been asked to remain at post until an arrangement is made for their contract to be made permanent.



The arrangement is part of the exit preparations after the three-year training. The scheme was introduced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to solve the protracted social issue of youth unemployment in the country.

By the contracts signed by the 100,000 trainees, it was to end on Sunday, October 31, 2021.



It was run under seven modules namely Educate Ghana, Heal Ghana, Feed Ghana, Revenue Ghana, Digitise Ghana, Enterprise Ghana, and Civic Ghana.



Below are some of the agitating tweets:





The NABCO personnels issue is very sad and heartwrenching. 4 months of work without pay. So how are they even supposed to enjoy the Christmas.



This is pure wickedness. Sigh! — Dr. Algebra (@musqoo_official) December 25, 2021

NABCO: Nana when are we going to be paid?



Nana: It’s in pipeline ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/t4dkAYApmc — konfanko (@konfanko3) December 24, 2021

We don't know the kind wrong we did as nabco interns to deserve this kind of treatment in our mother land. Hmmn



There's nothing more painful than when it's at the end of the year and you can not get your old parents a small bag of rice. What a shame it is.



????????????????#Nabco#nabco pic.twitter.com/RHBpWvAeCJ — Yaw (@YawNabco) December 24, 2021

Today is BRONYA/Xmas but #NABCO Trainees have not been paid for more than 3 to 9 months now,what do expect them for today,because this is the day everybody needs to be happy and enjoy but you put in a state of agonies,trauma and anxieties.Christian President treating christians.. — Malinaa Mande (@malinaa_mande) December 25, 2021

Today is BRONYA/Xmas but #NABCO Trainees have not been paid for more than 3 to 9 months now,what do expect them for today,because this is the day everybody needs to be happy and enjoy but you put in a state of agonies,trauma and anxieties.Christian President treating christians.. — Malinaa Mande (@malinaa_mande) December 25, 2021

Stop lying to Ghanaians that you have paid nabco trainees.... Nana Addo can lie paaapa pic.twitter.com/NYQa6Rhk2n — King (@King28288270) December 23, 2021