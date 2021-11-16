NABCO trainees asked to remain at post

NABCO

All beneficiaries of the Nation Builders’ Corps (NABCO) introduced in 2018 have been asked to remain at post until an arrangement is made for their contract to be made permanent.

The arrangement is part of the exit preparations after the three-year training.



These were contained in a notice to all trainees after a high-level stakeholders meeting led by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare.



The scheme was introduced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to solve the protracted social issue of youth unemployment in the country.



By the contracts signed by the 100,000 trainees, it was to end on Sunday, October 31, 2021.



It was run under seven modules namely Educate Ghana, Heal Ghana, Feed Ghana, Revenue Ghana, Digitise Ghana, Enterprise Ghana, and Civic Ghana.

All seven modules are implemented by the Module Implementation Partners (MIPs), whose leaders joined Monday’s high-level meeting.



“In line with the exit preparation after your three(3) years on the scheme, all NABCO trainees will remain at post pending permanent arrangements,” the notice to trainees said.



“The NABCO Secretariat expects trainees to continue to discharge their duties diligently and professionally at their various workplaces whilst the scheme and the MIPs work towards a smooth final transition.



“A new cohort of NABCO trainees will be recruited next year.”