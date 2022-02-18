NABCO trainees demonstrate against non award of permanent jobs

One of the demonstrators holding a placard

Hundreds of aggrieved NABCO Trainees on Thursday February 17, 2022 hit the streets of Accra to protest against the government’s refusal to offer them permanent jobs.

The trainees whose three-year contract expired in October 2021 say their two-months arrears, which was paid a few days ago, will not sway them from agitating to be permanently employed.



The NABCO Secretariat in November last year, sent letters to trainees informing them of the expiration of their contract with directives to vacate their post at a time they were still owed several months’ allowance.



After the back and forth with the Police, the NABCO Trainees got the nod to have their demonstration today.

Most of the trainees who showed up were dressed in their official NABCO clothes. They made their demands clear to GBCNews.



The NABCO Trainees demonstrated against the government’s refusal to give them permanent jobs after their 3-year contract expired in October last year.



They held placards with inscriptions “Mr President don’t disappoint Nabconians”, Permanent Employment now to all NABCO Trainees,” “We are interested in permanent jobs not 700 Ghana Allawa” among others.