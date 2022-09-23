1
Menu
News

NABCO trainees get one-tenth of unpaid stipend

NABCO.jpeg NABCO beneficiaries

Fri, 23 Sep 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

After picketing and threatening to go on more demonstrations, the government has paid trainees of the Nation Builders Corps (NaBCo) one out of the 10-month stipend arrears owed them.

The payment covers November 2021.

The President of the NaBCo trainees Association of Ghana (NABTAG), Mr Dennis Opoku Katakyie, confirmed this in a statement.

“NABCo trainees are hereby informed that stipend payment for November 2021, as one month’s settlement of the ten-month arrears has been processed".

"In actuality, nine months, counting from December 2021 through to August 2022, are still outstanding,” he said in a statement.

The statement added that although the payment is only a speck of the total amount, the trainees were nonetheless grateful to the government for taking steps to ease their unfortunate situation.

The leadership said they will adopt every plausible means to get the rest of their arrears paid.

Read the full statement below:

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mankessim killing: Mother gives 'chilling' account of daughter’s murder
Gabby eulogizes Pratt, Baako, others in defense of freedom
NDC to field Akan chairman as flagbearer in 2028 – Ben Ephson
Kwaku Annan explains the mistaken Bawumia insult that got him fired
Mankessim murder: Assemblyman on how residents respected prime suspect
Why Biden used a convoy for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Know the nicknames of the new Black Stars players
Dancefloor action by new Black Star players excites social media users
Sam Okudzeto speaks on call for new Chief Justice
Every bullet that hits a target in Ukraine hits our pockets – Akufo-Addo