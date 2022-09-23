NABCO trainees get one-tenth of unpaid stipend

NABCO beneficiaries

After picketing and threatening to go on more demonstrations, the government has paid trainees of the Nation Builders Corps (NaBCo) one out of the 10-month stipend arrears owed them.

The payment covers November 2021.



The President of the NaBCo trainees Association of Ghana (NABTAG), Mr Dennis Opoku Katakyie, confirmed this in a statement.



“NABCo trainees are hereby informed that stipend payment for November 2021, as one month’s settlement of the ten-month arrears has been processed".



"In actuality, nine months, counting from December 2021 through to August 2022, are still outstanding,” he said in a statement.

The statement added that although the payment is only a speck of the total amount, the trainees were nonetheless grateful to the government for taking steps to ease their unfortunate situation.



The leadership said they will adopt every plausible means to get the rest of their arrears paid.



Read the full statement below:



