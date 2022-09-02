NABCO trainees threaten to drag government to court over delayed salaries

File photo

The Coalition of Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) Trainees have said if the government fails to settle their arrears, they will be left with no option but to go to court.

According to the trainees, there is a deliberate effort by the government to neglect the payment of their allowances, hence the delay in the payment.



They have, however, issued a one-month ultimatum for the government to complete their allowance arrears.



“In as much as the government didn’t specify any timelines for which trainees should be expecting payment, the government is unprepared to pay NABCO trainees. We anticipate foul play and neglect of payment, so we have given the government a one-month window. If September ends, and we are not paid, we don’t have any other option than to drag the government to court.”



The NABCO program officially ended on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

The program, which was launched in 2018 for three years was extended in 2021.



The beneficiaries say the non-payment of the allowances largely began with the extension.



NYA/BOG