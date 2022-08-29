NABCO trainees to picket at Jubilee House till government pays 10-month allowance

NABCO trainees will picket at the Jubilee House on September 6

The Nation Builders Corps (NaBCo) Trainees Association of Ghana, has said the timeline given government to address its concern has expired.

The trainees have, therefore, announced they will picket again on Friday, September 6, 2022, at the Jubilee House until the government pays the 10-month allowance due them.



A statement issued on Monday, 29 August 2022, signed by the National President, Dennis Opoku Asiedu (Katakyie,) said: “The expiration of the ultimatum has been exceeded by three days today, 29 August 2022.”



It stressed that the trainees are two days away from their exit date of Thursday, September 1, 2022, as announced by the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta in the mid-year budget review but their allowances have not been paid.

It indicated that phase II of the picketing will, therefore, come off on 6th September at the “precinct of the Jubilee House.”



It added: “We shall be hanging in at the said premise until our unpaid stipends for 10 months are paid.”