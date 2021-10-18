NABCO trainees urged to participate in scheduled activities

Nation Builders Corps

Source: GNA

Stephen Saator Gbul, the Wa West District Coordinator of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO), has advised trainees to participate actively in all the exit training activities regarding the NABCO Skills and Talent Academy (NSTA).

He said the NSTA was a crucial component of the NABCO programme to build the skills and talents of the trainees and prepare them for the job market, hence the need for them to take part in all the scheduled training courses.



Mr Gbul said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Wechiau at the weekend on the sidelines of a training workshop for NABCO personnel in the district on the NSTA registration process.



“NABCO has a set of objectives to achieve. NABCO has the intention that before the trainee is graduated within the three years period, you should be able to add some knowledge to whatever existing knowledge you had previously”, he explained.

The coordinator noted that as part of efforts to achieve this objective, NABCO had partnered with some educational institutions to offer skills training to NABCO trainees across the country through the NSTA at no cost to the trainee.



Mr Gbul explained that all NABCO trainees had been directed to register for the “Entrepreneurship 101” training course under the NSTA, which formed part of the knowledge acquisition process for all NABCO trainees.



According to him, registration for the training course was compulsory for all NABCO trainees to enable management of NABCO track the impact of the programme on the trainees saying “We are expecting that every trainee gets enrolled for a course to do.”