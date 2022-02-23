NABCo trainees should demonstrate for a month – Ken Agyapong

Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong

Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong has urged trainees of the Nations Builders' Corps (NABCo) to demonstrate for a month to get the government's attention.



Kennedy Agyapong lamented the inability of the government to pay the trainees since it can afford to pay parliamentarians who earn way more than the trainees.



"Anytime I travel, and I get to the airport, I get these young men and women coming to me that I should plead on their behave, that they have out been paid.



"You (government) get money to pay GH¢20000 to parliament, but you don't have money to pay them... I support them; they should demonstrate for about a month straight for the government to sit up and pay them," he said in an interview on GTV monitored by GhanaWeb.

He said the government should not behave like the opposition National Democratic Congress by failing to honour its promises to the trainees during the 2020 elections, which helped it retain power.



"The government has to pay them; you made propaganda with them ... At least these students and workers who were employed their transportation costs are not paid by the government. They find any means necessary to get to work so the government has no excuse whatsoever to say you are not going to pay them," he said.



Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCo) programme, Dr Ibrahim Anyass, has urged trainees to remain patient as the government works to secure them permanent employment.



According to Dr Anyass, the government has been faithful to the trainees throughout the three years of the programme despite the challenges faced, myjoyonline.com reports.



He has therefore urged the trainees to refrain from activities that will derail the government's efforts to get them permanent jobs.