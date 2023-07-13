NACOC Bill has only received Parliamentary approval, wait for the LI to be passed – NCC cautions Ghanaians

Parliament of Ghana

Deputy Regional Commander of the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), Rees Hakeem Oduro has clarified that the Narcotics Control Commission Bill, 2023 has only received Parliamentary approval and has not yet been passed into law.

In a recent interview on the Happy Morning Show with Samuel Eshun, Mr. Oduro emphasized that while the bill, which allows for cannabis cultivation for industrial and medicinal purposes has received approval from Parliament, Ghanaians must wait for the passage of the Legislative Instrument (LI) before guidelines surrounding cannabis production are put into effect.



He said, “The LI hasn’t been passed yet because it’s only been through the agreement of Parliament. It will have to go to the President for final approval before the guidelines surrounding the cannabis production will be passed.”



He urged citizens not to panic or become overly excited about the news of Parliament passing the bill, as the recreational use of cannabis and unlawful possession of the plant remain illegal under Ghanaian law.



Despite the new legislation, Oduro warned that individuals without the appropriate licenses will face legal consequences. “Without the license from the right authorities, you will be arrested for planting,” he cautioned.

This comes after reports of the passage of the NACOC Bill 2023 on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, by Parliament which grants the Interior Ministry the authority to issue licenses for the cultivation of cannabis specifically for industrial or medicinal purposes.



The legislation allows for the cultivation of cannabis plants with no more than 0.3% THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) content on dry weight spaces. This development follows a previous setback when the Supreme Court deemed section 43 of the law unconstitutional, delaying its passage. The revised bill aims to regulate the cultivation of cannabis while focusing on its potential for industrial and medicinal applications.



As Ghanaians eagerly await the passage of the LI, which will establish comprehensive guidelines for cannabis production, it is important to note that the recreational use and unauthorized possession of cannabis remain illegal. Citizens are urged to stay informed and adhere to existing laws until the new regulations are officially implemented.