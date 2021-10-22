NACOC busts drug ring operating in 3 regions

The suspected items are said to have been cannabis

• NACOC has made a huge arrest

• 5,700kg worth of cannabis with seven people intercepted at Atimpoku



• NACOC issues stern warning over cannabis sale, use



A drug syndicate in the possession of dried leaves suspected to be cannabis worth a street value of about GH¢6.84 million has been busted by the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC).



The arrest, which took place at Atimpoku in the Asuogyaman District of the Eastern region, is said to have retrieved items weighing about 5,700kg, graphic.com.gh has reported.



The drug syndicate is also said to have been operating in the Eastern, Greater Accra and Volta regions.

Francis Opoku Amoah, the Head of Communications at NACOC, disclosing the information, said this arrest, which saw seven suspects accosted, follows several months of intelligence work and investigation.



He said that the drug syndicate had specifically been operating between Juapong, Kpong and Dodowa.



He added that the wrapped cannabis was packed in 124 sacks, each containing an average of 81 pieces, totaling 10,000 pieces.



The suspects are reported to have been attempting to transport the suspected cannabis to the Greater Accra Region when they were busted.



He also sent out a warning to persons engaged in such illegalities to be on the lookout.

“The commission wishes to reiterate that any person who engages in the cultivation of cannabis as well as promotes any business relating to cannabis without lawful authority, proof of which lies on that person, commits an offence,” Opoku Amoah stated.



NACOC is currently working with the suspects to get to the bottom of the case.



