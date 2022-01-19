NAD decries deplorable nature of area schools

The NGO is calling for assistance for the schools in the area

The Network for Assin Development (NAD), an NGO, led by broadcast Journalist, Samuel Adobah, has expressed worry about the deplorable nature of some schools in the area.

According to the philanthropic organization, the situation was hampering teaching and learning activities in the affected schools.



The NGO is therefore calling on corporate organizations, individuals and government, to as a matter of urgency respond to the needs of the educational facilities.



The schools identified by the NGO include Tweapease Basic School, Simpa Kg/Pry, Kushea Ninkyiso Kg/Pry, Subinso African Faith Basic, Asuoankomaso Kg/Pry, Nkranfuom Basic School, Pewodie Kg/Pry School, Kadadwen DA Kg/Pry School, Donkorkrom DA Basic School, Ntowkrom DA Basic School, AdukromAsuogya DA Basic School, Wawase DA Basic School, Nyame Nnae DA Basic School and Odumase Wawase DA Basic School.



The rest are Camp Kg/Primary, Basofi Ningo, Camp C, Kojo Benyin DA Kg/Pry School, Sekanbodua Da Basic School, Sekanbodua Dwendamba MA Basic School, all in the Assin North District of the Central Region.



NAD, has therefore put together a project dubbed ‘Bianimdea Project’ to donate furniture, school uniforms and stationery among other learning materials to support one of the schools called Assin Dwenakye Community School.



Mr Adobah, who is the founder of the NGO, told the Ghanaian Times in an interview yesterday that education must be given priority in the country as it had always proven to be a very important tool for development.

According to him, the Assin area, over the years, had faced numerous challenges in education which government alone could not shoulder.



“Government must help but we cannot sit down and fold our hands, waiting for the government to solve every problem in the country.



“This is why NAD is encouraging everyone to contribute their quota towards the development of the nation. Let us try to be the change we want to see,” he added.



He assured that his outfit would continue to do its best in mobilizing resources to address various developmental challenges in Assin and the country at large.



Much attention, Mr Adobah said needed to be given to children in deprived communities especially, when it comes to formal education.



He further revealed that since the inception of NAD, more than 5,000 different types of educational materials have been donated to schools in the Assin area.