NADMO Staff arrested over GHC43K salary theft

Alhassan Seidu Mahama

A Staff of the Savelugu National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Alhassan Seidu Mahama has been arrested for drawing a total of GHC43,000 unearned salaries.

According to the Management of NADMO, the staff continued drawing salaries even after he had abandoned the post.



Appearing before the Public Accounts Committee to answer questions about infractions in the 2018 Auditor General’s report Director-General for NADMO, Nana Agyemang Prempeh disclosed the arrest was effected after all efforts to get the former staff to refund the money proved futile.



Narrating the arrest to Public Account Committee (PAC) on Wednesday, Mr. Prempeh disclosed that there were some measures employed to get the former employee arrested.



“We placed an embargo on the District Directors and their failure to take action. We placed an embargo on the former two District Directors on their salaries so that if they don’t get Mr. Alhassan we will ask them to pay for the amount.

“We followed it up with a letter to the Director-General of CID and I am happy to announce to the Committee that last Saturday, he was arrested. He has written his statement. The Police have called NADMO to provide some information and this week he will be taken to court,” he narrated.



Responding to the briefing from the NADMO boss, the Chairman for PAC, James Klutse Avedzi requested from NADMO to revert to the Committee on what will transpire in court.



“We have to give you time, a maximum of two weeks to report back to us what will be the outcome of the court. So that we will know what to write in our report,” he requested.