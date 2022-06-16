NADMO asks residents to move to higher grounds, as Meteo predicts more rains along Ghana’s Coastal regions

Director of Communications at NADMO, George Ayisi

The National Disaster Management Organization NADMO has predicted more rains along the coastal areas of Accra, Kasoa, Cape Coast and Takoradi.

It further noted that signals picked from the Ghana Meteorological Agency G-Met shows that the rains will run into the night causing flooding in flood-prone areas.



A statement signed by the Director of Communications at NADMO, George Ayisi, warned those residing in low-lying areas to take precautionary measures to stay safe.



Residents living in flood-prone areas are further advised to identify safe havens in their communities and move to higher grounds to avoid imminent danger.



NADMO says it places a premium on the safety of Ghanaians and will not renege on its efforts to protect lives and property.



Floods in Cape Coast:

Meanwhile, Kingsley Nana Boadu in Cape Coast has reported heavy rains in Cape Coast, causing flooding.



He said some major towns in the Central Region have been flooded following the downpour.



Cape Coast, Moree, and some towns in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese District were all affected.



Flood waters could be seen gushing into shops and rooms of many residents.



Speaker on floods:

In a related development, Correspondent Augustus Acquaye report that the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has bemoaned the perennial flooding in the city areas and called on Members of Parliament, MPs to rally around the issue and find a lasting solution to the annual flooding situation in the capital, describing it as “unacceptable”.



Speaking on the floor of the House, the Speaker disclosed that Parliament has taken note of the issue, and is determined to deal decisively with it.



He proposed a dialogue between the House and the related Ministries to ”generate viable solutions to resolve the annual crisis”.