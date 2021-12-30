NADMO clarifies fire incident at Achimota Mall

Fire service in a simulation exercise

Reports suggest fire had gutted the Achimota mall

It was a simulation exercise-NADMO



Simulation exercises have to look real - NADMO



Municipal Director, Ga East NADMO, Seth Osei Kissi has clarified Thursday afternoon's fire incident saying it was a simulation exercise put together by NADMO, the management of the mall and The National Fire service. According to earlier reports, fire had gutted portions of the mall, leaving some staff and shoppers injured.

In an exclusive interaction with GhanaWeb, Mr.Osei Kissi said staff of the mall were kept in the dark in order to make the exercise look as real as possible.



“And in simulation exercises we need to make it look real so that in case of any fire outbreak thee stakeholders will know how to put their assets together and fight that emergency”, he said.



He further added that exercise was done to conscientize the public against such occurrences in the future.