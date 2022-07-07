NADMO officials are permitted to use sirens on official duties – Henry Quartey fumes

Henry Quartey

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has condemned the arrest of a senior National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) official who was embarking on official duty with the organization’s response vehicle.

The official was accosted by an officer of the Ghana Police Service for using a siren which was limited to the certain security architecture of the state.



However, in his response to the development, Mr Henry Quartey described the action of the arresting officer as “unfortunate” noting that the situation could have been avoided.



“It is worthy of note that NADMO is part of the security architecture of the state and are entitled to traffic privileges as granted in the Road Traffic regulations in the course of the discharge of their official duties,” said the Minister cum Member of Parliament for Ayawaso Central Constituency.



“The nature of disaster response should rather engender rapt assistance from all available adjoining state services to timeously help save lives and property,” the displeased Minister added in a statement sighted by Angelonline.com.gh.

He has thus engaged in a “fruitful discussion” with the Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery and Dr George Akuffo Dampare who is the Inspector General of Police to find a lasting cordiality between the related agencies in the discharge of their duties.



Considering the effect of the arrest on the NADMO officials who were said to be aggrieved by the incident, the legislator has urged them to continue to perform their rightful duties without fear.



I, therefore, urge all NADMO officials within the Greater Accra Region who felt aggrieved by the avoidable incident to exercise restraint, calm their nerves, and still demonstrate efficiency and dedication in the discharge of their duties to save lives and property in this period of flood disasters.