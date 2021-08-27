NADMO still searching for bodies of drowned woman and daughter

Officials say woman and daughter drowned as result of flooding caused by rains

The National Disaster Management Organization, NADMO says it is still searching for the bodies of the two persons who got drowned in the Northern East Region.

A woman and her daughter drowned when they attempted to cross a river in the region on Thursday, August 26.



Officials say the woman and her daughter drowned as a result of the flooding caused by torrential rains.



The flooding situation in the region is compounded by the spillage of the Bagre Dam which begins today, Friday, 27th August 2021. Residents living along the White Volta and farmers have been advised to relocate while the NADMO directorate has intensified a series of campaign drives.



Mr. Alhassan John Kwaku, the Regional Director of NADMO at the North East Region said people should change their attitudes towards warning.

“The operational team from Accra is heading to the region this morning to handle any eventuality. We are calling on religious bodies and other Non- Governmental Organizations to help.



"The affected areas will include Walewale, East Mamprusi Municipality, and the Nakpanduri District. Almost every district in the North East Region is flood-prone. Normally spillage occurs downstream so we advise them to go to higher grounds”. He told Alfred Ocansey, Host of the Sunrise Morning Show on 3FM 92.7.



According to him “The current government has taken a bold initiative to construct a multi-purpose dam- The Pwalugu dam so we are taken consolation in that. Flooding should be a thing of the past. That is the confirmation we have. A lot of work is also ongoing. The fact that the government has identified the solution is enough for us”.



According to him, they don’t want to lose any lives due to the Bagre dam spillage while traditional leaders and opinion leaders have been properly briefed to assist.