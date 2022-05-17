NADMO strengthens community resilience ahead of rain

File photo showing the NADMO logo

Source: GNA

The Western Regional Directorate of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) says reengineering emergency response has become key to help curtail disasters and their impact on society.

In that regard, communities and the public have been trained and their capacity enhanced to enable them respond and manage issues in the event of disasters.



Mrs. Theresa Martey Mensah, the Deputy Director of NADMO told the Ghana News Agency that so far, flood mitigation measures such as dredging and desilting and education on proper waste management have been carried out in flood-prone communities of the Region.



She, therefore, called on communities to stay safe in the season to avoid floods and other related undesirable occurrences.

Mrs. Mensah said already the Meteorological Agency had announced the rainfall pattern for the season despite climate change effects and urged the public to follow and plan accordingly to avoid accidents.



The Deputy Regional Director, indicated that the Region anticipated 15,000 people would be affected by various forms of disasters, but the first quarter recorded 2,497 affected victims describing it as good news that must be trumpeted and lessons learnt for the rest of the period.



The Region has taken public education, awareness creation, sensitisation, and community engagement programmes seriously to equip the communities and the public to prevent all forms of manufactured disasters.