NADMO supports victims of fire outbreaks at Sankore Senior High School in Ahafo Region

NADMO's regional director urged everyone to be cautious using items that can cause fire disasters

The Ahafo Regional Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO)

Collins Osei Bonsu has donated relief items to the victims of the Sankore Senior High School inferno on behalf of the Director-General, Eric Nana Agyemang Prempeh.



The items are 20 pieces of student mattresses, 20 pieces of blankets, 16 bags of rice, 2 cartons of cooking oil, 2 cartons of sugar, 8 pieces of mosquito nets, 1carton of mosquito coil, 40 pieces of plastic buckets, 40 pieces of plastic bowls and 40 pieces of plastic cups." Mr. Osei Bonsu.



The Assistant Headmaster in charge of administration, Assistant Headmaster in charge of Academics, the senior housemaster, and the teachers who were affected by the catastrophe expressed their appreciation to Ahafo Regional NADMO and their Director-General for helping them within a short period of notice.

According to him, Prevention pays therefore he urges every individual to be very cautious when using fire in their various vicinities.



"NADMO shall continue to enhance the capacity of society to prevent and manage disasters and improve the livelihood of the poor and vulnerable in rural communities through effective disaster management, social mobilization, and public education," he added.



The teachers of Sankore SHS appealed to the General Public to support them in this trying moment while the investigations are been conducted to ascertain the real cause of the fire.