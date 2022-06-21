NAGRAT Volta threatens strike action over COLA demands

The association says they would be forced to lay down their tools if the allowance is not paid

The Volta Regional Branch of the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) has added its voice to the call on the government to grant public sector workers a Cost of Living Allowance (COLA).

The call for COLA which originally emanated from the Trade Union Congress last month is for government to add 20% more to the salaries of public workers.



At a press conference held in Ho on Tuesday, Chairman of NAGRAT-Volta, David Gellie said the demand for a Cost of Living Allowance is justifiable due to the rising cost of commodities on the market.



“It is trite knowledge that the cost of living in Ghana today is rising with the speed of light which has and continue to affect the livelihood of our members who are sacrificing to build this nation.



“You can all attest to the fact that prices of goods and services have seen an astronomical rise coupled with over 50% increment in petroleum products from January 2022 to date and this unfortunate situation has aggravated the already precarious state of the Ghanaian teacher,” he lamented.

According to NAGRAT-Volta, despite these challenges, the “government has shown great insensitivity” and appears unconcerned about their demands.



The Association has threatened to lay down its working tools if the government does not heed the call by the end of June.



“We have come to our wit's end, we can no longer bear the pain. We, therefore, demand of our leadership that if at the end of June, 2022, our call for COLA is not heeded to, they have no option but to pay heed to the clarion call of our members to lay down our tools.”