NAGRAT expresses concern over work overload in Second Cycle Institutions

File photo/ NAGRAT logo

The Eastern Regional Chapter of the National Graduate Teachers, NAGRAT has made a complaint to the government concerning the stress and fatigue some teachers in the Second Cycle Institutions are going through due to the Double Track System.

In an exclusive interview with GBC Sunrise FM, during their Press Conference in Koforidua to reiterate the need for government to pay the Cost of Living Allowance, COLA, the Asamankese Zonal Chairman of NAGRAT, Seth Kwakye noted that "teachers in the Senior High Schools lack rest, due to the double-track system, which is affecting their output as teachers and their responsibilities in their homes as well as their health conditions”.



The Koforidua Zonal Chairman of NAGRAT, Boakye Acheampong has appealed to the public to speak to the government to pay heed to the provision of the Cost-of-Living Allowance, COLA to teachers, or "else no one should blame them when they lay down their teaching tools”, he noted.

The Regional Gender Desk Coordinator of NAGRAT, Linda Ama Boadiwaa hinted that virtually, teachers and most government workers are living from paycheck to paycheck.