NAGRAT pushes for 19% minimum wage hike

Tue, 26 Apr 2022

The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) has asked the Tripartite Committee negotiating for a national minimum wage to come out with a wage pegged at the current inflation rate.

According to the National President of NAGRAT, Mr. Angel Carbonu, everywhere in the world, minimum wages are pegged to inflation rates.

“How do you expect workers to survive when the price of everything has doubled in the last couple of months?” he quizzed.

He added that even the cost of government services has gone up.

“So, how are workers expected to survive in the wake of these increments and rising inflation leading to price hikes?”

It is in view of this that Mr. Carbonu said NAGRAT is pushing for a 19 percent increase in the yet-to-be-announced minimum wage to cushion workers in these hard times.

Mr. Cabonu said this in an interview on Accra-based Joy FM.

