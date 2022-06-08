NAGRAT threatens strike over 20% cost of living allowance

The National Association of Graduate Teachers

The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) says they will embark on an industrial strike action if the government does not commence the payment of their 20% Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) by the end of June.

Addressing the media, the Vice President for NAGRAT, Jacob Anaba cataloged a number of reasons for their demand including the current economic hardship in the country.



“We are per this conference serving notice to those who matter that their in attitude towards the call by the Union to add COLA to the suffering Ghanaians worker is leaving us with no alternative than to respond to the insensate demands of our members.



“We, therefore, demand that as a matter of urgency the government grant workers a Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) of 20% at the end of June 2022. Secondly, we demand that the national tripartite committee, a body mandated by law per Section 113 of the Labor Act 2003 Act 6,5,1 must act as a matter of urgency to determine the new minimum wage for the year 2003 by the middle of June 2022,” he added.



It comes on the back of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) also demanding the payment of 20% COLA due to the rising cost of living in the country.

“Thirdly, the public sector joint negotiation committee must kick start processes for the determination of base pay for the year 2023 before 30th June 2022.



“Leadership will be left with no option than to declare a strike action by the end of July 2022 if all the requests made are not adhered to. We therefore as leaders yield to the demands of our members for positive action beginning with the wearing of red bands by the end of June 2022 if the demands made are not met,” the Vice President noted.



Mr. Anaba added that “We further instruct all our regional and zonal secretariat to hoist red flags in front of our offices with immediate effect.”