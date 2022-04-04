NAM 1 case: Give us more time – Prosecution to court

CEO of Menzgold Ghana, Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM 1)

The Circuit Court in Accra has yet again adjourned the case in which Nana Appiah Mensah popularly known as NAM1 has been arraigned to face some 61 charges.

The new date of May 16, 2022 was announced after prosecution led by DSP Sylvester Asare prayed the court to grant them more time to ensure that, they do the “needful.”



In court on Monday, April 4, 2022, DSP Asare told the court presided over by Her Honour Mrs Evelyn Asamoah that, they will need sometime more time.



“This morning we will not bother the court, seeing that other lawyers are in the court.



“We are at the mercy of the court this morning and inviting my lady to apply the principle in Oliver Twist by giving us some more and we’ll ensure that we’ll do the needful,” DSP Asare prayed.



The court after listening to the parties adjourned to May 16.

The accused person was present in court with Audrey Twum holding Kwame Akufo’s brief as his counsel.



At the last sitting on February 21, lawyers of the Chief Executive Officer of Gold dealership firm Nana Appiah Mensah asked the court to strike out charges levelled against him if the prosecution was not ready.



Nana Appiah, popularly known as NAM 1 has since 2019 being trekking court for charges including defrauding by false pretences with the trial is yet to commence.



On that day, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sylvester Asare requested for an adjournment as they are still waiting for Attorney General’s office advice on the case docket.



Unhappy with what he described as undue delay, Alexander Owusu Junior, lawyer for NAM1, prayed the court to strike-out the case.

He argued that, it was long overdue since the accused was arraigned and that, the case must be tried within a reasonable time.



He prayed the court to strike-out the matter if prosecution was not ready at the next court sitting.



The court presided over by Her Honour Mrs Evelyn Asamoah has since adjourned the case to April 4, 2022.



Background



NAMI was initially charged with 14 counts of abetment of crime, defrauding by false pretences, carrying on a deposit-taking business without a licence, sale of minerals without a licence, unlawful deposit-taking, and money laundering.

The charges were latter amended to 61 with his plea yet to taken on them.



It is alleged that the accused had taken various sums of money, totalling GH¢1.6 billion from customers.



The State had previously on June 24, 2020, filed new charges against the CEO of Menzgold, also known as NAM 1 at the Accra Circuit Court.



ASP Sylvester Asare then told the Court that his directives were that he should hold on to the new charges and the plea taking of the accused.



The Circuit Court on July 26, 2019, granted NAM 1 bail in the sum of GH¢ 1 billion cedis with five sureties, three to be justified.

He had pleaded not guilty to all initial 13 charges levelled against him by the State. The state had since amended its charged sheet which is yet to be moved.



He is also to report to the police every Wednesday at 10:00 hours.